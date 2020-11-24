Tribute paid to ‘larger than life’ Stevenage man, 22, who died in Bedfordshire crash

Stevenage's Toby Townsend, 22, sadly died at the scene of a traffic collision yesterday. Picture: Beds Police Archant

The family of a man from Stevenage who died in a traffic collision in Beadlow yesterday has paid a powerful tribute to him.

Toby Townsend, 22, sadly died at the scene of the incident between a motorcyclist and a lorry at around 10.50am yesterday morning.

Mr Townsend’s family have now shared a statement following his death:

“As a family we are truly devastated at the sudden loss of Toby. He was loved by all who knew him.

“He had a larger than life character and a smile that lit up the room. He will leave a huge hole in our family that will never be filled. He is now with his twin brother Tom who died in 2015.”

Sergeant Russell Jones, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Townsend as we are working to establish the circumstances which led to this collision.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the blue Kawasaki motorcycle, or the green lorry prior to the collision.

“We are asking any drivers who were in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage, and get in touch if they believe they have any information that can support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Bannow.