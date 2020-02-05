Breaking

Crash on A1 motorway causing traffic jams in Stevenage

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police Archant

A crash on the A1 is causing delays in Stevenage this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crash on the A1 is causing delays in Stevenage this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic going southbound is very heavy due to the collision.

Police confirmed that at 6.14am a Ford Ka was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A1M at J8 southbound.

They stopped in the live lane and blocked the road. No one was injured

As a result, extra traffic is travelling through Knebworth.