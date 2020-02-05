Breaking
Crash on A1 motorway causing traffic jams in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 07:46 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 05 February 2020
Archant
A crash on the A1 is causing delays in Stevenage this morning.
Traffic going southbound is very heavy due to the collision.
Police confirmed that at 6.14am a Ford Ka was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A1M at J8 southbound.
They stopped in the live lane and blocked the road. No one was injured
As a result, extra traffic is travelling through Knebworth.