Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area
PUBLISHED: 07:46 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 05 February 2020
A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays on the Stevenage stretch this morning.
Traffic going southbound is very heavy due to the collision.
Police confirmed that at 6.14am a Ford Ka was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Junction 8 for Stevenage.
They stopped in the live lane and blocked the road. No one was injured.
As a result, extra traffic is travelling through Knebworth.