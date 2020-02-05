Advanced search

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

PUBLISHED: 07:46 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 05 February 2020

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

A crash on the A1(M) is causing delays on the Stevenage stretch this morning.

Traffic going southbound is very heavy due to the collision.

Police confirmed that at 6.14am a Ford Ka was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Junction 8 for Stevenage.

They stopped in the live lane and blocked the road. No one was injured.

As a result, extra traffic is travelling through Knebworth.

