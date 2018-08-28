Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

A police officer was injured during the early hours of this morning after a vehicle crashed into a stationary police car in Stevenage.

At around 3am two officers had stopped a red Nissan Juke in Gresley Way. Their patrol car was stationary behind the Nissan.

As officers were speaking to the occupants of the car, a vehicle collided with the rear of their police vehicle. The police car then collided with the Nissan.

One officer was between the two cars and sustained injuries. He was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage and later discharged.

The two occupants of the Golf sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle that collided with the police car did not stop at the scene.

Inspector Gerald Harrison said: “Thankfully no-one was more seriously injured, but the consequences could have been far more serious for any of those involved in this incident.

“We are continuing to work to identify the driver of the vehicle that didn’t stop. If you were the driver or a passenger in this vehicle I would urge you to come forward now.

“Additionally, if anyone saw what happened, or a vehicle with damage to its front around the time of – or since – the incident, please contact us.

“Someone knows the driver of the vehicle and now is the time to speak with us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 106 of December 23. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For more than 30 years Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.