Stevenage road blocked following crash involving car and Tesco van
PUBLISHED: 17:11 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 28 August 2020
Archant
Great Ashby Way in Stevenage is currently blocked in both directions following a crash involving a car and a Tesco van.
The road appears to be blocked following the collision between St Davids Close and Newcastle Close.
Traffic is slow on the approach.
More updates to come as we get them.
