Stevenage road blocked following crash involving car and Tesco van

PUBLISHED: 17:11 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 28 August 2020

Great Ashby Way is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google

Great Ashby Way is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google

Great Ashby Way in Stevenage is currently blocked in both directions following a crash involving a car and a Tesco van.

The road appears to be blocked following the collision between St Davids Close and Newcastle Close.

Traffic is slow on the approach.

More updates to come as we get them.

