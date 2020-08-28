Stevenage road blocked following crash involving car and Tesco van

Great Ashby Way is blocked following a collision. Picture: Google Archant

Great Ashby Way in Stevenage is currently blocked in both directions following a crash involving a car and a Tesco van.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The road appears to be blocked following the collision between St Davids Close and Newcastle Close.

Traffic is slow on the approach.

More updates to come as we get them.