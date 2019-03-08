Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 18:37 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 27 July 2019
A car has ended up going down a bank and onto the cycle path below after a crash in Stevenage this afternoon.
A police officer has been controlling traffic following the crash in Stevenage's Fairlands Way, at the junction for Derby Way. Picture: Nick Gill
Police were called after a two-car collision in Fairlands Way saw one car leave the road and end up down a bank next to the junction for Derby Way.
Fairlands Way is blocked in the eastbound direction, with a police officer directing vehicles past the scene.
It does not appear that anybody has been seriously injured, with no ambulance personnel at the scene at this time.