Car ends up down bank after two-vehicle crash in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 18:37 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 27 July 2019

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

One car ended up going down the grassy bank and onto the cycle path below following a crash in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

A car has ended up going down a bank and onto the cycle path below after a crash in Stevenage this afternoon.

A police officer has been controlling traffic following the crash in Stevenage's Fairlands Way, at the junction for Derby Way. Picture: Nick GillA police officer has been controlling traffic following the crash in Stevenage's Fairlands Way, at the junction for Derby Way. Picture: Nick Gill

Police were called after a two-car collision in Fairlands Way saw one car leave the road and end up down a bank next to the junction for Derby Way.

Fairlands Way is blocked in the eastbound direction, with a police officer directing vehicles past the scene.

It does not appear that anybody has been seriously injured, with no ambulance personnel at the scene at this time.

