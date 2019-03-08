Advanced search

Crash in Stevenage after car fails to stop for police

PUBLISHED: 17:36 04 July 2019

Police searched for a driver who failed to stop for police and was involved in a crash in Stevenage today.

Two cars collided in Stevenage's Fairlands Way earlier today leaving a driver with minor injuries after a man failed to stop for police.

Shortly before 12 noon, officers attempted to stop a Mercedes in Mildmay Road.

The vehicle made off and was subsequently in a collsion with another car in Fairlands Way, at the junction for Derby Way.

The driver of the Mercedes left the scene and a search of the area was carried out. Enquiries are continuing to trace him at this time.

The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries.

Both vehicles were recovered and the road was clear by 1.45pm.

