Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City this morning.

Trains to and from London are subject to major delays after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City this morning.

No trains are running in the area, with emergency services at the scene.

Govia Thameslink has said trains between Hitchin and London King's Cross/St Pancras may be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption currently expected until at least 2pm.

On its website, the rail operator said: "Severe disruption is affecting trains to and from London King's Cross/Finsbury Park. Please delay your journey until later today, if possible. If you travel now, your journey is likely to be extended by at least 60 minutes.

"Your train may be terminated before reaching the affected area, or may be held for a long time before lines reopen.

"Trains affected by the disruption include Great Northern services in the Cambridge area, Stevenage and Central London, and Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge, Finsbury Park, London St Pancras International and stations south of Central London."

London North Eastern Railway trains are currently not stopping at Stevenage, with delays to LNER services as a result.

Ticket acceptance:

You may use Thameslink and Great Northern tickets on the following alternative routes at no extra cost:

- Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Hertford East and also Cambridge

- Thameslink services between London St Pancras International and Bedford (please note there are currently no connecting replacement bus services between this route and the stations on the Peterborough and Cambridge routes)

- London Overground services between Highbury & Islington and Hackney Central, for trains from Hackney Downs to Enfield Town

- London Underground services on any reasonable route, including Victoria Line and Piccadilly Line services between London King's Cross, St Pancras and Finsbury Park

- If you need someone to speak to, you can call the Samaritans at any time for free on 116 123.