Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested someone on suspicion of drink driving following a crash that took place in Stevenage earlier this afternoon.

A white Hyundai i20, a red Peugeot 108 and a black Toyota Yaris were involved in the collision that happened on Six Hills Way just after 3pm.

Emergency services closed the road between Homestead Moat and Colestrete after the crash, which took place near St Nicholas Primary School.

A spokesperson for Herts police said one person has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and confirmed a road closure is still in place at the junction between Homestead Moat at this time.