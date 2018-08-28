Traffic delays after Stevenage crash

Motorists were warned of long delays after a car crash in Stevenage yesterday.

INCIDENT: A1072 Gunnels Wood Rd #Stevenage long delays 45+ minutes S/B to A602 due to accident in the area, delays occurring around other streets also. #avoidthearea pic.twitter.com/GuphpwuKhG — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) 18 December 2018

Traffic built up on the southbound carriageway of Gunnels Wood Road – the A1072 – up to the junction for the A602 after an accident.

A white Ford Transit van crashed into the central barrier at about 3.40pm, and one lane on either side was temporarily closed.

The East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene but the driver was unhurt.

Herts Highways says it caused delays of more than 45 minutes, with congestion shifting to surrounding roads as well.

The road was reopened at about 6.20pm.