Updated
Traffic delays after Stevenage crash
PUBLISHED: 18:50 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 19 December 2018
Archant
Motorists were warned of long delays after a car crash in Stevenage yesterday.
Traffic built up on the southbound carriageway of Gunnels Wood Road – the A1072 – up to the junction for the A602 after an accident.
A white Ford Transit van crashed into the central barrier at about 3.40pm, and one lane on either side was temporarily closed.
The East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene but the driver was unhurt.
Herts Highways says it caused delays of more than 45 minutes, with congestion shifting to surrounding roads as well.
The road was reopened at about 6.20pm.
0 comments