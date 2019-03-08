Advanced search

Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 23:55 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 19 July 2019

People watched as the horror unfolded.

Two cars have left a road and ploughed into people in Stevenage tonight.

The incident happened on Monkswood Way, between the junctions of London Road and Broadhall Way, near to where the Thursday Night Takeover - a weekly meet of members of modified car club Cruise Herts - takes place.

Video footage shows a car coming from the direction of London Road colliding with a car coming out of the Roaring Meg South car park.

To the horror of onlookers, the cars are sent in opposite directions into people lining either side of the road.

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene and there are reports that at least one person is trapped.

It has not been confirmed whether either of the drivers involved were members of Cruise Herts.

The car club held its Thursday Night Takeover - a static meet - in the Roaring Meg South car park for the final time tonight, raising money for 4Louis - a UK charity that works across the country to support anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a baby or child.

