Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

PUBLISHED: 17:36 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 27 January 2020

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Archant

A driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel before their car came to a sudden stop on a roundabout in Stevenage this afternoon.

Police were called to the roundabout for Gunnels Wood Road and Broadhall Way (A602) at 4.41pm.

Fire and ambulance services were also called to the scene, and traffic has been stopped while they aid with recovery.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, which is close to Junction 7 for the A1(M).

