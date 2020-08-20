Advanced search

British Airways workers call out Stevenage MP over silence on airline’s ‘brutal’ fire and rehire policy

PUBLISHED: 15:47 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 20 August 2020

BA workers and Stevenage residents lobbied Stephen McPartland over brutal fire & rehire policy. Picture: Unite

BA workers and Stevenage residents lobbied Stephen McPartland over brutal fire & rehire policy. Picture: Unite

British Airways workers and constituents in Stevenage are calling on Stephen McPartland MP to condemn the airline’s brutal ‘fire and rehire’ attack of thousands of its staff.

A socially distanced lobby took place this morning, outside Daneshill House in Stevenage, as hundreds of residents called out Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland for not supporting the plight of British Airways workers.

MPs from across the political divide have been calling for a review of the airline, as BA seeks to fire its workforce and rehire those that survive on inferior contracts. Over 230 MPs have signed a pledge calling for government action.

Labour borough councillor Sandra Barr, for St Nicholas ward, said: “I support my constituents and it is a betrayal. I am calling on MP Stephen McPartland to sign the pledge. Why is he not here today supporting his constituents?”

A BA cabin crew member, from Stevenage, added: “The message to my MP is that he should be here supporting us. Our salaries are down 50 per cent which is outrageous. BA want a cheap workforce but charge premium to customers.

“Pay peanuts and get monkeys. They are bullies run by accountants who only care about money in the bank. It will be a sad place to work in future. The profit will come back so why don’t our wages?”

A recent poll reveals that the British public backs tough action against BA over its plans, with voters giving strong support for the introduction of legislation to strip the airline of its privileged access to UK landing slots.

A poll of over 2000 people – including over 1219 BA passengers across the UK – revealed that 69 per cent of all those surveyed believed the government should review the UK’s current arrangements on landing slots, with 76 per cent of Conservative voters backing a review.

Executive officer Sharon Graham from Unite, a union which backs Labour, said: “Many thousands of BA workers are being subjected to the most brutal fire and rehire strategy. British Airways are a national disgrace and actions against them will continue.

“So far, over 230 MPs have added their name to our call for BA’s privileged landing slots to be reviewed and the numbers continue to grow. BA scorched earth approach will have consequences.”

