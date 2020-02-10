Gallery

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara. Archant

Storm Ciara brought widespread disruption to travel and power networks yesterday - and this morning residents have shared their photos and reaction in Stevenage and North Herts.

A fallen tree in Stevenage's Bedwell Crescent struck a number of parked cars. Picture: Martin Pattison A fallen tree in Stevenage's Bedwell Crescent struck a number of parked cars. Picture: Martin Pattison

After an amber wind warning was implemented by the Met Office on Saturday afternoon, Hertfordshire saw some of its highest gales in a decade - with fallen trees blocking major roads and striking parked cars.

Thameslink and Great Northern train services were brought to a near standstill, while UK Power Networks reported it had over 1,200 field staff on call to help restore power supplies across the East and South East.

Panelling from the Wickes sign in Letchworth suffered extensive damage. Picture: Georgina Tamara Taylor Panelling from the Wickes sign in Letchworth suffered extensive damage. Picture: Georgina Tamara Taylor

As of 8pm last night, it was estimated more than 1,500 homes in Hertfordshire were without power - and as many as 25,000 in the East of England.

Katy Parry, from Stevenage, narrowly avoided fatal injury alongside her daughter, after their parked car was struck by a toppled tree.

Stephanie Ramsden narrowly avoided this falling tree in Hitchin. Picture: Stephanie Ramsden Stephanie Ramsden narrowly avoided this falling tree in Hitchin. Picture: Stephanie Ramsden

"My daughter and I were getting stuff out of the car when it fell, pinning my daughter between our car and the neighbour's car - and trapping us both underneath," Katy said.

"Thankfully we only suffered minor physical injuries, but it could have been a whole lot worse than just a written off car.

"The local council were made aware of this rotting tree three years ago by a neighbour, and apart from putting it on a waiting list to be removed they had left it."

Emily Matthews, from Shephall, woke up to find her greenhouse 20ft in the air. Picture: Emily Matthews Emily Matthews, from Shephall, woke up to find her greenhouse 20ft in the air. Picture: Emily Matthews

Emily Matthews - from Shephall in Stevenage - said she woke up to find her greenhouse uprooted and soaring around her garden.

"We woke up groggy from the broken sleep caused by the raging winds of Ciara," Emily said. "And we arrived downstairs to see our greenhouse 20ft from its base, leaving the contents, pots, plants and earth scattered across the entire garden.

The glass panes shattered and were strewn across her garden. Picture: Emily Matthews The glass panes shattered and were strewn across her garden. Picture: Emily Matthews

"The greenhouse windows shattered and whirled about the garden until each one was placed under large bricks to hold it down - not what we were expecting to be seeing on a Sunday morning!"

If you have photos, or would like to share your experiences of Storm Ciara, get in touch via news@thecomet.net.

London Road, into Baldock, was obstructed in both directions by a fallen tree. Picture: Barney Sayer London Road, into Baldock, was obstructed in both directions by a fallen tree. Picture: Barney Sayer

More response to follow.