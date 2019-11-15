Advanced search

Pedestrian in critical condition after A1(M) slip road collision

PUBLISHED: 16:25 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 16 November 2019

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash on an A1(M) slip road for Stevenage.

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash on an A1(M) slip road for Stevenage.

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a collision on a motorway slip road near Stevenage yesterday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious crash involving the man and a blue Fiat Punto at around 8.50pm.

The car left the carriageway at Junction 8 for Stevenage North/Hitchin.

As the vehicle approached the junction's roundabout, it struck a man believed to be standing in the slip road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries including significant head trauma as a result.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a critical condition.

PC Jon Grygiel, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may have seen either the collision itself or the pedestrian, prior to the collision taking place.

"I would be particularly keen to trace any dashcam footage from vehicles in the area at the time."

Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to the Force Communications Room at herts.police.uk/contact.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 810 of 15/11/19.

