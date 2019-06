Emergency services close road after concerns for welfare of teenage girl

Jade has been found safe in London. Archant

Police were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl in Stevenage's St Georges Way yesterday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers arrived at 6.47pm and detained the girl for her own safety.

The road was closed while emergency services attended.

The girl was later taken to hospital for assessment and St Georges Way was re-opened by 7.48pm.