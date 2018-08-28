Advanced search

Police speeding crackdown targets Stevenage, Hatfield and St Albans streets

PUBLISHED: 18:02 16 January 2019

A police officer conducting speed checks.

Archant

Police are using an unmarked lorry rigged with cameras to target crash hotspots in Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans.

In the two-week crackdown, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (BCH RPU) will dedicate all available patrols to enforcing safe speeds in known problem areas - when they are not responding to emergency calls.

They will also use an online campaign to raise awareness of the potentially fatal consequences of driving at an inappropriate or illegal speed.

The police have come up with a list of 10 accident black spots, including streets in Hatfield, Stevenage and St Albans, where they will focus their efforts.

The streets include Cavendish Way, Meadow Dell and Briars Wood in Hatfield, Grace Way in Stevenage, and Frogmore, south of Brimsmead, in St Albans.

BCH RPU sergeant Ian Manley said: “Year after year we deliver the same messages to slow down, in the hope that one day we won’t have to deliver heart-breaking news to families.”

Police will also use an unmarked police lorry cab rigged with cameras throughout all three counties.

The cab will aim to capture speeding motorists on film and alert traffic officers.

Sergeant Manley said: “Speeding is proven to be one of the leading causes of collisions so we will continue to do all we can to prevent offences where possible and prosecute those who choose to speed.”

The campaign is in support of the Europe-wide TISPOL campaign, which aims to reduce road traffic fatalities.

The full Hertfordshire list of areas targeted is:

• A602 Broadhall Way, Stevenage

• Grace Way, Stevenage

• B6424 Cavendish Way (Meadow Dell/Briars Wood), Hatfield

• A5183 Frogmore (South of Brimsmead), St Albans

• A5183 Elstree Hill South (North of Sullivan Way, Southbound)

• B462 Aldenham Road (outside the Met Sports Club), Bushey

• A414 St Albans Road (near Longlands), Hemel Hempstead

• B1502 Stanstead Road, Hertford

• A1170 High Road, Hoddesdon/Turnford

• B1383 Stansted Road, Bishop’s Stortford

To report an incident of dangerous driving, visit www.herts.police.uk/report

