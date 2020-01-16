Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the southbound stretch of the A1(M) is causing heavy traffic this evening.

#A1M J7 to J6 Southbound, All traffic has been stopped due to a road traffic collison. All emergency services on scene. Please find alternative route and allow extra travelling time. #LangleySidings #WelwynGardenCity — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 16, 2020

Highways England are reporting that there has been a crash between J7 and J6 of the A1(M), with all emergency services present at the scene.

Traffic has been stopped as congestion builds back to J8 and there are currently delays of at least 45 minutes. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route and allow for extra travel time.

Updates to follow as we get them.