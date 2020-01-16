Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)
PUBLISHED: 18:22 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 16 January 2020
Archant
A crash on the southbound stretch of the A1(M) is causing heavy traffic this evening.
You may also want to watch:
Highways England are reporting that there has been a crash between J7 and J6 of the A1(M), with all emergency services present at the scene.
Between J8 and J6 of the A1(M) there is heavy congestion and delays of at least 45 minutes. Picture: AA Roadwatch
Traffic has been stopped as congestion builds back to J8 and there are currently delays of at least 45 minutes. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route and allow for extra travel time.
Updates to follow as we get them.