Four injured after Stevenage collision, with major road remaining closed

The scene of the collision in Six Hills Way this afternoon. Picture: Supplied Archant

Police have been forced to close Six Hills Way in Stevenage after there was a collision between a police car and another vehicle on the road earlier today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four people have been injured, a woman with a baby who were travelling in a silver Vauxhall and two police officers.

You may also want to watch:

One officer has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The road remains closed from Rockingham Way to Valley Way in both directions and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Colestrete junction is also closed.