Four injured after Stevenage collision, with major road remaining closed
PUBLISHED: 14:19 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 22 October 2020
Police have been forced to close Six Hills Way in Stevenage after there was a collision between a police car and another vehicle on the road earlier today.
Four people have been injured, a woman with a baby who were travelling in a silver Vauxhall and two police officers.
One officer has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The road remains closed from Rockingham Way to Valley Way in both directions and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
The Colestrete junction is also closed.
