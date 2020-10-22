Advanced search

Updated

Four injured after Stevenage collision, with major road remaining closed

PUBLISHED: 14:19 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 22 October 2020

The scene of the collision in Six Hills Way this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

The scene of the collision in Six Hills Way this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Police have been forced to close Six Hills Way in Stevenage after there was a collision between a police car and another vehicle on the road earlier today.

Four people have been injured, a woman with a baby who were travelling in a silver Vauxhall and two police officers.

You may also want to watch:

One officer has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The road remains closed from Rockingham Way to Valley Way in both directions and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Colestrete junction is also closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Four injured after Stevenage collision, with major road remaining closed

The scene of the collision in Six Hills Way this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Murder-accused Ian Stewart’s plea hearing adjourned again

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

North East Herts MP votes against free school meal extension despite previous support

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald has cited an increase in benefits for his reasons to vote against free school meal provisions over half term. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Hertfordshire health chief says strategy that ‘doesn’t rely on circuit breakers’ is needed

A circuit breaker is 'not a magic bullet' according to Herts County Council's public health chief. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Shop Local: Why we’re supporting independent retailers in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock in the build up to Christmas

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo