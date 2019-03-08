Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 06 August 2019

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

A major Stevenage road has been partially closed this afternoon following a crash.

You may also want to watch:

Following a collision near St Nicholas Primary School, on Six Hills Way, emergency services closed the road to respond to the incident.

The road remains closed between Homestead Moat and Colestrete.

Herts County Council's highways team are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Wagamama is set to open in Stevenage on August 19.

Most Read

Tractor corn spillage shuts Stevenage road after trailer overturns

Police closed North Road in Stevenage last night after a trailer had tipped over, spilling its load of corn into the road. Picture: Danny Loo

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Wagamama set to open new restaurant on Stevenage Leisure Park this month

Wagamama is set to open in Stevenage on August 19.

Latest from the The Comet

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Here’s what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: ‘Don’t ever park in front of my driveway’

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

Mayor welcomes new addition to Stevenage high street

Mayor Cllr Simon Speller was delighted to see Stevenage's new vape store open. Picture: Mediazoo

First prosecution made under Finn’s Law after man stabs police dog

Finn's Law was enacted after PD Finn was stabbed in Stevenage in 2016. Picture: PDSA

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists