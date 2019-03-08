Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash
PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 06 August 2019
HARRY RUTTER
A major Stevenage road has been partially closed this afternoon following a crash.
Following a collision near St Nicholas Primary School, on Six Hills Way, emergency services closed the road to respond to the incident.
The road remains closed between Homestead Moat and Colestrete.
Herts County Council's highways team are advising motorists to avoid the area.