Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

A major Stevenage road has been partially closed this afternoon following a crash.

Following a collision near St Nicholas Primary School, on Six Hills Way, emergency services closed the road to respond to the incident.

The road remains closed between Homestead Moat and Colestrete.

Herts County Council's highways team are advising motorists to avoid the area.