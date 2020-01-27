Disruption on trains between Stevenage and London due to signalling faults

Train services between Stevenage and London will be running at a reduced speed, and may be cancelled or delayed by at least 30 minutes, due to a signalling fault.

#GNUpdates -



Due to a fault with the signalling system at Cuffley trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.



Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.



ℹ️ More information on our website https://t.co/LqgbiYodhT — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) January 27, 2020

Issues come following a weekend of major improvement works to the rail network which saw King Cross station closed on Saturday and yesterday.

The fault with the signalling system is between Bayford and Cuffley, affecting signals in both directions.

A signalling fault has also been confirmed in the Knebworth area, this means that services running towards Stevenage will be delayed as they will be running at a reduced speed.

Services have to run a reduced speed and stop before the signal to received authority to proceed by the signaller. As each train is required to do this delays will occur on our services on this route.

⚠️#LNERUpdate - Due to a fault with the signalling system between #KingsCross and #Peterborough trains have to run at reduced speed on the northbound line. Train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) January 27, 2020

The disruption is set to continue until 10am this morning.

Tickets will be accepted for Great Northern and Thameslink customers on the following services:

- London Underground via any reasonable route

- London Overground via any reasonable route

- Great Northern via any reasonable route

- Thameslink between London St Pancras and Cambridge/Peterborough

Network Rail engineers are working to fix the issues and passengers are advised to check before they travel.