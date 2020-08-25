Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit Archant

A lane near Little Wymondley has been closed following a “serious” crash this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

You may also want to watch:

Police, fire crews and ambulances are at the scene of the collision in Blakemore End Lane, which runs between Great Wymondley and Titmore Green.

Officers are advising people to avoid the area, as the road will be closed for some time.

More to updates to come as we get them.