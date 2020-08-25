Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash
PUBLISHED: 09:44 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 25 August 2020
A lane near Little Wymondley has been closed following a “serious” crash this morning.
Police, fire crews and ambulances are at the scene of the collision in Blakemore End Lane, which runs between Great Wymondley and Titmore Green.
Officers are advising people to avoid the area, as the road will be closed for some time.
More to updates to come as we get them.
