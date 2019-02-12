Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail user groups on ‘massive improvements’, but work with Govia still to be done

PUBLISHED: 10:40 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 13 February 2019

The meeting was held at the Spirella Building in Letchworth

The meeting was held at the Spirella Building in Letchworth

Archant

Rail user groups from Royston, Letchworth and surrounding villages in North Herts and South Cambs have gathered for a meeting with Govia represetatives to discuss progress made to the train timetables, following months of unreliable services last year.

Members attended the meeting at the Spirella Building in Letchworth on Friday, where significant improvements alongside future challenges were discussed.

Group chairs for the Royston and Villages and Letchworth RUGs said in a joint statement: “The local Rail User Groups organised the second public meeting so passengers could have another opportunity to directly ask questions of our rail service provider and, where there are issues with Railplan2020 and beyond, to seek solutions together.

“It is fair to say there have been massive improvements since our last public meeting for our section of the line and that many of the specific issues raised had been looked at.

“In particular, we have been able to address the majority of issues with the weekday timetable, restoring the fast service to Letchworth and Royston in its old pattern amongst many other things. We are pleased that GTR have committed to once again look closely at the feedback received and where possible act upon it.

“Our approach throughout the last 18 months has been about connecting local knowledge with industry expertise, and the belief that by working together collaboratively with our service provider and other groups everyone’s best interests can be served.

“It is so important for a dialogue to exist between our local users and the train company – we’re delighted to provide and maintain that strong relationship.

“The Rail User Groups look forward to taking GTR up on their offer to return and speak to us at a future date.”

Improvements secured with the “strong relationship” included helping working parents with late morning and early evening services from all stations, an improved semi-fast 47-minute service to and from London St Pancras throughout the day for Ashwell, and additional stop on fast services to and from Cambridge in the mornings.

Chair of Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Rail User Group Susan van de Ven said: “We had an opportunity to amplify our villages’ mixed fortunes: the new half-hourly off-peak service is a positive campaign result – GTR was not obliged by the Department for Transport to introduce this expansion of services.

“At the same time, we’ve lost our semi-fast London commuter links, for reasons bound up with the introduction of new 8 and 12 carriage trains that can’t be split at Royston, and an increasingly complex timetable.

“But the reinstatement of a semi-fast service should still be possible and is the focal point of our campaigning efforts.

“Concerns were also raised about Shepreth level crossing dysfunction, profound inaccessibility at Meldreth, and safety questions on the short platform at Meldreth, which is overcrowded at morning peak.”

A recent survey by the Office of Rail and Road revealed that 23,000 Govia trains were cancelled in the first quarter of 2018/2019 out of nearly 299,000 planned services.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of a man found in Charlton river

Police on the scene in Charlton where a body was found over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage appears on The One Show as shoppers quizzed over Poundland engagement ring

Stevenage shoppers were asked what they thought of Poundland's engagement rings by BBC's The One Show. Picture: BBC

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after altercation outside Stevenage pub

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Hitchin man arrested after drug dealing complaints

A man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs. Picture: Archant

Letchworth student chef snapped up by two-Michelin starred restaurant

Student Bethany Grimshaw has landed herself a job at two Michelin star restaurnant Midsummer House, owned by celebrity chef Daniel Clifford. Picture: Jordan Cooper

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Crash on A505 at Baldock

Police are dealing with a crash on the A505 at Baldock.

Hundreds object to Gresley Park on Stevenage outskirts

Beane Valley – pictured here looking towards Walkern – is under threat from the Gresley Park plans, with concerns also raised about traffic congestion, which is already a problem in Walkern Road near Box Wood as the picture above demonstrates. Pictures: Stephen Sypula

Best job ever? Letchworth woman gets paid to drink beer at local pub

Holly will be paid �500 for her feedback on her local, The Two Chimneys in Letchworth. Picture: Caters Photographic

Datchworth keep promotion bid on track with vital win over rivals Old Streetonians

Tom Wood kicked a late penalty to give Datchworth a vital win in their bid for promotion. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists