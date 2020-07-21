Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout
PUBLISHED: 17:02 21 July 2020
Delays and lane closures are expected on the roundabout that joins Hitchin and Stevenage on the A602, as a month-long set of “major” roadworks are set to begin.
Ringway, the contractor used by Herts County Council’s Highways division, is warning that roadworks on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M) are likely to affect road users for a month.
Major traffic signal works are being undertaken on the roundabout, and will require lane closures and a 24/7 traffic signal switch out from Monday, July 27 to Friday, August 28.
Road users are warned that delays will be likely during this period of time.
