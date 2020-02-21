Advanced search

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

PUBLISHED: 16:28 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 21 February 2020

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Two major Stevenage roads will be closed tomorrow after works that were scheduled for today had to be postponed.

Martin's Way and Gresley Way in Stevenage, shown in purple, will be closed tomorrow. Picture: One.NetworkMartin's Way and Gresley Way in Stevenage, shown in purple, will be closed tomorrow. Picture: One.Network

Parts of both Martins Way and Gresley Way will close between 7.30am and 4.30pm tomorrow due to necessary works from the county council to improve the carriageway surfaces.

Specifically, the roads will be closed from the roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way.

The works had been scheduled to take place today, but the county council said it had to delay them a day due to "bad weather conditions."

