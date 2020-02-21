Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant Archant

Two major Stevenage roads will be closed tomorrow after works that were scheduled for today had to be postponed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin's Way and Gresley Way in Stevenage, shown in purple, will be closed tomorrow. Picture: One.Network Martin's Way and Gresley Way in Stevenage, shown in purple, will be closed tomorrow. Picture: One.Network

You may also want to watch:

Parts of both Martins Way and Gresley Way will close between 7.30am and 4.30pm tomorrow due to necessary works from the county council to improve the carriageway surfaces.

Specifically, the roads will be closed from the roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way.

The works had been scheduled to take place today, but the county council said it had to delay them a day due to "bad weather conditions."