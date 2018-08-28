Advanced search

Roadwork repairs set to take place across North Herts and Stevenage before April

PUBLISHED: 17:11 09 January 2019

Two hundred roads across Hertfordshire will benefit from maintenance work between now and the end of March, including some in Royston, Barley, Reed, Therfield and Anstey. Picture: Steve Barclay

Archant

Two hundred roads across Hertfordshire will benefit from maintenance work between now and the end of March, with an extra £7.8 million being spent by the council.

In addition, £5m already allocated within Herts County Council’s budget means that more roads can be resurfaced than previously planned.

Across our area, 13 roads in Stevenage and nine roads in Letchworth will be prepared for resurfacing or resurfaced.

There will also be work done to roads in Hitchin, Wymondley, Weston, Datchworth, Offley, Codicote, Willian, Preston and Aston.

In total, the funding will be used to resurface 68 roads, prepare 43 roads for future surfacing work and carry out surface tidy-ups on 96 roads across the county.

Councillor Phil Bibby, Cabinet member for Highways, said: “This extra funding means we can do more maintenance and resurfacing work over than the next few months than we had planned to do, which is great news for residents and road users.

“We’ll be resurfacing and patching an extra 200 roads on top of the ambitious maintenance and improvement programme we were already planning between now and March.

“We know that the state of the county’s roads really matters to residents, and they matter to us too. While we can’t do everything, we’re already investing £40m into maintenance and improvement schemes this financial year, and this extra funding on top of that will make a real difference to roads across the county.”

The council received £7.8m from the Department for Transport’s Local Highways maintenance fund which must be spent by the end of March.

The specifics of the list is subject to change, depending on the weather, road space and the availability of crew.

The roads affected in Stevenage include Six Hills Way, Broadhall Way and the A602 Wymondley bypass.

In Letchworth, Icknield Way and Pixmore Avenue are among those to be prepared for resurfacing or resurfaced.

Hitchin’s Old Hale Way and Wymondley’s Chantry Lane are also on the list.

List of roads being prepared for resurfacing or resurfaced.

Stevenage

A602 Wymondley Bypass, Gresley Way, Basils Road, Broadhall Way, Church Lane, Clovelly Way, Oaks Cross, Peartree Way, Six Hills Way, Upper Sean, Walkern Road, High Street.

Letchworth

Birds Hill, Stotfold Road, Gernon Road, Icknield Way, Nevells Road, Norton Road roundabout, Norton Way North and Wilbury Road, Pixmore Avenue, Pryor Way, Works Road.

Hitchin

Old Hale Way, Whitehurst Avenue

Wymondley

Chantry Lane

Weston

Damask Green Road

Datchworth

Watton Road

Offley

A505 Offley bypass

Codicote

B656 Hitchin Road/London Road

Willian

Wymondley Road

Preston

Back Lane

Aston

Benington Road

Benington

Walkern Road

