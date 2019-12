Traffic delays after Hitchin accident this morning

There are delays in Hitchin this morning due to an accident.

On A602 Park Way there is very heavy traffic due to a road traffic collision at the Charlton Road junction.

Emergency services are at the incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.