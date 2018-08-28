Advanced search

Train disruption between Stevenage and London

PUBLISHED: 17:54 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 30 January 2019

There are train delays between London and Stevenage this evening. Picture: Nick Gill

There are train delays between London and Stevenage this evening. Picture: Nick Gill

Great Northern rail users have been warned to expect delays until the end of service today if they are travelling between Stevenage and London.

A speed restriction is in place over a piece of defective track between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace.

In addition to this, there is also a points failure at Finsbury Park causing disruption to trains running through the station.

As a result, trains running between Stevenage and London may be delayed or cancelled until the end of service.

Great Northern states: “The work to rectify this issue [defective track] will be carried out overnight, so there will be some small delays in the area until the end of service today.”

