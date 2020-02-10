Advanced search

Hundreds of homes affected by power cuts across Herts following Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 11:08 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 10 February 2020

Some homes in Herts remain without power. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

Hundreds of homes in Hertfordshire continue to be in a power outage after Storm Ciara battered the country for much of yesterday.

UK Power Networks have confirmed that around 338 homes still remain in a power cut this morning,

Impacted areas include AL5 4 in Harpenden, AL4 9 in St Albans, SG8 8 in Reed, and SG4 7 and SG7 6 around Hitchin.

Disruption in AL post codes is expected to be restored between 8.30pm and 9.30pm tonight, with SG8 expected between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

The electricity company has restored power for 91 per cent of postcodes affected across the country, according to a statement made on Twitter.

To keep up to date with information regarding power cuts, go to ukpowernetworks.co.uk.

To report an overhead line that is down following the storm, call the emergency power cut helpline on 105.

