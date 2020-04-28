Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant Archant

Members of the public who witnessed an incident that saw a cyclist sustain serious injuries are being asked to come forward by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At approximately 2.45pm on Sunday a car collided with two cyclists on the A507 in Stotfold, between the roundabouts for Arlesey and Fairfield.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sergeant Tom Daly, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision between a black Ford Focus and two cyclists, or anyone who saw the car and cyclists on the A507 shortly before 2.45pm, to get in touch to help us establish what happened.”

The police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage of Sunday’s collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Seven. You can also provide information online via Bedfordshire.police.uk/report.