Horses escape onto A602 between Stevenage and Hitchin

Police recovered two horses which had escaped onto a road in Stevenage. Archant

Two horses which had escaped onto a road between Stevenage and Hitchin were recovered by police this morning.

Police were called at 7.01am to reports of two horses that had escaped on the A602 Stevenage Road, close to Kingshott School near to the turning for St Ippolyts.

Officers attended and managed to get the horses back in their enclosure by 7.45am.

The horses’ owners have been contacted.