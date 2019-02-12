Advanced search

Horses escape onto A602 between Stevenage and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:04 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 26 February 2019

Police recovered two horses which had escaped onto a road in Stevenage.

Police recovered two horses which had escaped onto a road in Stevenage.

Two horses which had escaped onto a road between Stevenage and Hitchin were recovered by police this morning.

Police were called at 7.01am to reports of two horses that had escaped on the A602 Stevenage Road, close to Kingshott School near to the turning for St Ippolyts.

Officers attended and managed to get the horses back in their enclosure by 7.45am.

The horses’ owners have been contacted.

