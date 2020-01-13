Advanced search

Data reveals more than 1,100 people killed or seriously injured on our roads last year

PUBLISHED: 14:12 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 13 January 2020

More than 1,100 deaths and serious injuries were recorded on Herts, Beds and Cambs's roads last year. Picture: Archant

More than 1,100 deaths and serious injuries were recorded on Herts, Beds and Cambs's roads last year. Picture: Archant

Archant

Almost 22 people were killed or seriously injured each week on Herts, Beds and Cambs roads last year, according to new figures relased to mark the start of a campaign highlighting the dangers of speeding.

In total, 1,122 people were killed or seriously injured on our counties' roads between November 2018 and November 2019 - an average of 19.8 people being seriously injured and 1.7 people killed each week.

You may also want to watch:

Broken down by force, there were 364 serious injuries and 34 fatalities recorded by Herts police. The Cambs force recorded 396 serious injuries and 36 fatalities. Beds Police had the lowest total, with 272 serious injuries and 20 fatalities over the period.

Ch Insp Jon Roche, head of roads policing for Herts, Cambs and Beds, said: "Too many lives are lost or changed forever as a result of speeding.

"The faster you drive, the less time you have to react and any mistake is amplified. Speed limits are in place for a reason.

"Never exceed the limit for the road you're on and please make sure your speed is appropriate for the driving conditions."

Most Read

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Laughable’ lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch

Stevenage plumber hopes business success after new year resolution will inspire others

Stevenage plumber Carl Challis hopes to inspire ambitous New Year resolutions after his own business success. Picture: Courtesy of Golden Goose PR

Tributes paid to ‘visionary’ former headteacher who gave Baldock school its name

Former Knights Templar headteacher Vivian Crellin has died aged 94. Picture: Courtesy of the Knights Templar School

Most Read

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Laughable’ lack of action over flooded Stevenage underpass

Residents say the Clovelly Way underpass has been flooded for weeks. Picture: Ross Upchurch

Stevenage plumber hopes business success after new year resolution will inspire others

Stevenage plumber Carl Challis hopes to inspire ambitous New Year resolutions after his own business success. Picture: Courtesy of Golden Goose PR

Tributes paid to ‘visionary’ former headteacher who gave Baldock school its name

Former Knights Templar headteacher Vivian Crellin has died aged 94. Picture: Courtesy of the Knights Templar School

Latest from the The Comet

Data reveals more than 1,100 people killed or seriously injured on our roads last year

More than 1,100 deaths and serious injuries were recorded on Herts, Beds and Cambs's roads last year. Picture: Archant

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to ‘visionary’ former headteacher who gave Baldock school its name

Former Knights Templar headteacher Vivian Crellin has died aged 94. Picture: Courtesy of the Knights Templar School

Samaritans tackling winter blues head-on with ‘Brew Monday’

Samaritans' Brew Monday events will be kicking off on Monday, 20 January. Picture: Samaritans

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust fails to act on NHS patient safety warnings

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, reported more than 8,000 patient safety incidents between December 2018 and November 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists