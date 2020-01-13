Data reveals more than 1,100 people killed or seriously injured on our roads last year

Almost 22 people were killed or seriously injured each week on Herts, Beds and Cambs roads last year, according to new figures relased to mark the start of a campaign highlighting the dangers of speeding.

In total, 1,122 people were killed or seriously injured on our counties' roads between November 2018 and November 2019 - an average of 19.8 people being seriously injured and 1.7 people killed each week.

Broken down by force, there were 364 serious injuries and 34 fatalities recorded by Herts police. The Cambs force recorded 396 serious injuries and 36 fatalities. Beds Police had the lowest total, with 272 serious injuries and 20 fatalities over the period.

Ch Insp Jon Roche, head of roads policing for Herts, Cambs and Beds, said: "Too many lives are lost or changed forever as a result of speeding.

"The faster you drive, the less time you have to react and any mistake is amplified. Speed limits are in place for a reason.

"Never exceed the limit for the road you're on and please make sure your speed is appropriate for the driving conditions."