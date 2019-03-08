Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Graveley High Street closed after cyclist falls from bike after being taken ill

PUBLISHED: 13:37 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 30 July 2019

Police closed Graveley High Street between Graveley Lane and Church Lane.

Police closed Graveley High Street between Graveley Lane and Church Lane.

Archant

A village high street was closed this morning following reports that a cyclist fell from his bike after being taken ill.

Police were called at 6.20am to Graveley High Street where a cyclist - a man in his 60s - had suffered a medical episode.

Paramedics also attended the scene and the man was taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

His family have been informed.

Police officers had closed the High Street in both directions between Graveley Lane and Church Lane while the incident was ongoing, causing queues of traffic during rush hour.

The road was reopened at 9.50am.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Herts police via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can report information you may have online at herts.police.uk/report quoting ISR87 of 30/07.

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Baldock arrests made in connection with Essex murder inquiry

A man and a woman were arrested in Baldock on Friday in connection the murder of Essex man Andrew Bloomfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage man arrested in connection with racially-aggravated incident outside pub

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated incident outside Wetherspoon's Standard Bearer pub in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Fish saved before Stevenage pond dries up

Chells Manor Pond in Stevenage has 'more or less dried up' according to concerned residents. Picture: Brian Smith.

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Baldock arrests made in connection with Essex murder inquiry

A man and a woman were arrested in Baldock on Friday in connection the murder of Essex man Andrew Bloomfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage man arrested in connection with racially-aggravated incident outside pub

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated incident outside Wetherspoon's Standard Bearer pub in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Fish saved before Stevenage pond dries up

Chells Manor Pond in Stevenage has 'more or less dried up' according to concerned residents. Picture: Brian Smith.

Latest from the The Comet

Graveley High Street closed after cyclist falls from bike after being taken ill

Police closed Graveley High Street between Graveley Lane and Church Lane.

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire becomes charity patron of hospice

Herts Business Awards 2018 judges: Robert Voss

Closure order for Clifton property after drug concerns

A three month closure order was granted for a Clifton property last week. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Children’s outdoor cinema comes to Knebworth House this week

Knebworth House will host Luna Kids Cinema. Picture: Robert James Ryder
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists