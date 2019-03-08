Graveley High Street closed after cyclist falls from bike after being taken ill

Police closed Graveley High Street between Graveley Lane and Church Lane. Archant

A village high street was closed this morning following reports that a cyclist fell from his bike after being taken ill.

Police were called at 6.20am to Graveley High Street where a cyclist - a man in his 60s - had suffered a medical episode.

Paramedics also attended the scene and the man was taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

His family have been informed.

Police officers had closed the High Street in both directions between Graveley Lane and Church Lane while the incident was ongoing, causing queues of traffic during rush hour.

The road was reopened at 9.50am.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Herts police via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can report information you may have online at herts.police.uk/report quoting ISR87 of 30/07.