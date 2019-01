Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage. Archant

Police are on the scene of a crash on a busy Stevenage road.

INCIDENT: A1155 Fairlands Way #Stevenage, reports of an accident at location and road blocked at present between St Georges Way and Grace Way. '#avoidthearea. pic.twitter.com/JeqGFnVgHD — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) January 18, 2019

Herts County Council Highways tweeted just before 6pm to say there had been a report of an accident on the A1155 Fairlands Way.

The road is blocked between St Georges Way and Grace Way.

HCC Highways advises people to avoid the area if possible.