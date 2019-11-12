Advanced search

Suspected drug-driver arrested following Stevenage roundabout collision

PUBLISHED: 15:13 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 12 November 2019

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of drug-driving. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A 31-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a night-time collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an abandoned Citroen C3 was discovered at 2.15am last Wednesday, having crashed into a kerb near the roundabout for Martins Way and Canterbury Way.

PC Chris Brown, who is leading the enquiries, said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we are hoping to piece together the vehicle's movements prior to the collision.

"Anyone who was also in the area around that time, who may have witnessed the collision or seen the car being driven beforehand, is asked to contact us.

"Alternatively, if you were driving in the area around that time, and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review the footage and send us anything you think could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information should contact PC Brown via email at Chris.Brown@herts.pnn.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/100324/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

