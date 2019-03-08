Advanced search

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Hitchin outskirts

PUBLISHED: 16:09 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 24 July 2019

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Hitchin yesterday evening.

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash in Hitchin yesterday evening.

Six people have been injured - with a man airlifted to hospital - after a two-car crash on the outskirts of Hitchin last night.

Police are appealing for witnesess following a serious crash involving a silver Toyota Yaris and a blue Ford Galaxy, which collided in Carters Lane just after 8.10pm last night.

Six people were injured, with a 22-year-old male in the Toyota airlifted to Addenbroke's Hospital in Cambridge after sustaining a head injury.

The ambulance and fire services also attended the incident, which happened 500m south of the junction with Pirton Road, alongside the air ambulance.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision in Carters Lane - which is a country road not far from the A505.

They also wish to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area and has a dash cam fitted.

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Operation Gemini. You can also report information at herts.police.uk/report.

