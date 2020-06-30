Advanced search

Did you witness collision in busy Stevenage road?

PUBLISHED: 10:56 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 30 June 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on the Coreys Mill roundabout. Picture: Archant

A driver suffered slight injuries in a fail to stop collision in Stevenage last week – and police are appealing for information.

The incident occurred on the Coreys Mill roundabout, at around 6.55pm on Wednesday, June 24.

For unknown reasons at this time, a Fiat Panda and a Ford Transit van were involved in a collision. The driver of the Fiat sustained slight injuries and damage was caused to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The van was not at the scene on police arrival.

PC Dale Morris said: “Enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time and I am appealing for the driver of the van to please come forward. I am also appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email dale.morris@herts.police.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet.

