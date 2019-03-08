Advanced search

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

PUBLISHED: 15:11 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 04 May 2019

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Archant

A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) between the two Stevenage junctions this morning – and now police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Shortly after 10am, police received a report of a silver Mazda 6TS that was in the central reservation between junctions 8 and 7 of the southbound carriageway.

It is believed that the vehicle may have been involved in another collision before it collided with the central reservation.

A woman, aged in her 40s, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, a police spokeswoman has now confirmed.

The carriageway has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Motorists are still advised to avoid the area.

Sgt James Wood – from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit – said: “I am appealing for anybody who saw what happened to please get in touch.

“Did you see the vehicle before it was in collision with the central reservation? Did you witness it involved in another collision? If you did, or if you captured it on dash cam footage, please contact us so that we can get a better understanding of what happened.

“If you can help, please email PC Tony Saunders, the investigating officer, at tony.saunders@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 266 of May 4.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

