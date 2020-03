Delays expected between Peterborough and Stevenage after person hit by train

LNER services between Peterborough and Stevenage are subject to disruption after a person was sadly hit by a train. Picture: Jim Brown Archant

There is currently disruption to services between Peterborough and Stevenage, after a person was sadly hit by a train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠️#LNERUpdate We're saddened to share that a person has been hit by a train this morning between #Peterborough and #Stevenage. As such, services may be delayed or cancelled while emergency services attend the scene.



For further updates, please see: https://t.co/OmFNCx20Bz. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) March 2, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Trains running between the two stations may be cancelled or delayed.

Travel disruption is expected until 12.30pm.

If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.