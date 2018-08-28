Advanced search

Casualty taken to hospital after Stevenage car crash

PUBLISHED: 13:11 19 January 2019

Police attended the scene on Fairlands Way in Stevenage yesterday.

Police attended the scene on Fairlands Way in Stevenage yesterday.



A casualty was taken to hospital after a car crash in Stevenage yesterday.

Shortly before 5.30pm on January 18, a Nissan Micra and a Peugeot 207 were involved in a crash on Fairlands Way in Stevenage.

Herts police officers, Herts Fire and Rescue Service crews, and East of England Ambulance Service teams attended the scene, where two people were trapped after the crash.

After they were released, one person was taken to hospital.

While the incident was taking place, a road closure between St Georges Way and Grace Way was put in place.

