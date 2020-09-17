Advanced search

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 16:21 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 17 September 2020

A person has been struck by a train between Peterborough and Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

A person has been hit by a train between Peterborough and Stevenage this afternoon.

All lines have been blocked while emergency services work to deal with the incident.

Trains between these stations will be cancelled and disruption is expected until 7pm.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.

