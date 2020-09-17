Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough
PUBLISHED: 16:21 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 17 September 2020
Archant
A person has been hit by a train between Peterborough and Stevenage this afternoon.
All lines have been blocked while emergency services work to deal with the incident.
Trains between these stations will be cancelled and disruption is expected until 7pm.
- If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.
