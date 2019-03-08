Advanced search

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 16:03 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 29 October 2019

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Archant

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough this afternoon.

All Thameslink and Great Northern services between Hitchin and Peterborough are blocked, while emergency services remain on the scene.

British Transport Police were called to the incident at about 3.25pm.

On its Great Northern and Thameslink Twitter accounts, rail operator Govia Thameslink tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough. Services between these stations will not run whilst the emergency services work to deal with this tragedy."

Ticket acceptance has been arranged on CrossCountry Trains between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough.

The rail operator has said replacement buses have been requested. Tickets will also be accepted on Arriva buses routes 97/98 between Hitchin and Baldock & Letchworth.

Disruption is currently anticipated until 7pm.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call the Samaritans, for free, anytime, on 116 123.

