Elderly pedestrian involved in collision with vehicle in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 09:07 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 14 January 2020

Police have launched an appeal after a collision involving a pedestrian took place in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Police have launched an appeal after a collision involving a pedestrian took place in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

An elderly pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Stevenage yesterday evening.

Police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after the incident involving the 81-year-old man, which happened in Vardon Road at about 6.35pm.

Sergeant William Hood - from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit - said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

"If you were in Vardon Road, Stevenage, at around 6.35pm on the evening of Monday, January 13 and you think you may have seen this road incident occur, or if you have a dash cam which may have recorded footage, please contact us and send us anything that you think may assist us."

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a pedal cyclist who they believe may have witnessed the incident.

You can report information online at socsi.in/REPORT_yZvxR, speak to an operator in the force communications room via our online web chat at socsi.in/CONTACT_c6iXy or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR601 of the 13/01.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's untraceable online form at socsi.in/Crimestoppers_DZhdy.

