North East Herts MP meets with Great Northern chiefs after delays

PUBLISHED: 06:59 18 September 2019

From left to right: Patrick Ladbury, Leanne Stott, Tom Moran, Oliver Heald, Daniel Matthews and Stephen Rose after meeting at Portcullis House, Westminster. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

From left to right: Patrick Ladbury, Leanne Stott, Tom Moran, Oliver Heald, Daniel Matthews and Stephen Rose after meeting at Portcullis House, Westminster. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Archant

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald met with Great Northern chiefs and rail user groups last week after recent delays to the service.

Sir Oliver arranged a meeting at Parliament with Great Northern managing director Tom Moran, and manager Patrick Ladbury, to discuss timetable improvements, with particular concerns arising over weekend reliability.

Leanne Scott and Stephen Rose of Letchworth RUG, and Daniel Matthews of Baldock RUG were in attendance.

Issues discussed included plans for longer term infrastructure, off-peak ticketing policy and station improvements under the Passenger Benefit Fund.

Sir Oliver said: "I am grateful to Tom Moran and Great Northern for recent meetings and to the RUGs for their huge input on behalf of local passengers.

"Things are improving and there are grounds for optimism about the number of trained drivers and new stock. I will keep pressing with the RUGs for further improvements and welcome the news that stations will be enhanced and electronic carnets are coming."

