Motorcyclist seriously injured in Letchworth crash
PUBLISHED: 16:07 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 01 July 2019
Archant
A motorcyclist injured in a road traffic collision in Letchworth yesterday was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The incident happened in Jarden shortly before 10pm yesterday.
An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.
One man with serious injuries was transported to Addenbroke's Hospital in Cambridge by road ambulance.