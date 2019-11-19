Advanced search

Biker taken to Lister Hospital after A505 collision near Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 14:59 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 19 November 2019

A motorcyclist was taken to Lister Hospital last night. Picture: Archant

Archant

A motorcyclist was hospitalised last night after a collision with a Mini Cooper on the A505 northbound into Hitchin.

Police and ambulance services were called to the scene at just before 7pm, after a Vespa Piaggio bike and a blue Mini Cooper collided near the A505 Charlton Junction.

The motorcyclist suffered leg injuries and was taken to Lister Hospital where he received further care.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash - causing delays of up to 60 minutes.

If you witnessed the incident you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to the Force Communications Room at herts.police.uk/contact, quoting log 656 of 18 November.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101.

