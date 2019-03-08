Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A motorcyclist has sadly died after being involved in a collision with a Jeep in Graveley just before 7am today.

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal collision in the High Street at the junction for Graveley Lane.

The rider - a man aged in his 60s - sustained serious injuries which sadly proved fatal.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

The road remains closed while the incident is investigated.

Sgt Martin Kemp said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the rider at this time.

"We are working to understand what happened and we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

"If you were in the area at the time of the collision and have a dash cam fitted please review it and contact us with any relevant footage."

Anyone with information should contact Martin Kemp via email to martin.kemp@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 102 of 12 August.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.