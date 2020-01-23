Updated
Man and woman taken to hospital after A505 crash
PUBLISHED: 15:44 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 23 January 2020
Archant
Two casualties were taken to Lister Hospital this morning after a crash on the A505 near Baldock.
Emergency services were called to the collision just before 10am on the A505 Baldock bypass.
You may also want to watch:
The westbound carriageway - between the Wallington Road roundabout and the London Road roundabout - was closed for two and a half hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.
An ambulance spokeperson confirmed that two people - a man and a woman - were taken to Lister Hospital where they received further care.
The road was fully re-opened around 12:30pm.