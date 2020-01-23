Man and woman taken to hospital after A505 crash

Two casualties were taken to Lister Hospital this morning after a crash on the A505 near Baldock.

Emergency services were called to the collision just before 10am on the A505 Baldock bypass.

The westbound carriageway - between the Wallington Road roundabout and the London Road roundabout - was closed for two and a half hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

An ambulance spokeperson confirmed that two people - a man and a woman - were taken to Lister Hospital where they received further care.

The road was fully re-opened around 12:30pm.