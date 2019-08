Trains not running in and out of Kings Cross station today and tomorrow

Trains in and out of Kings Cross are not running today or tomorrow, advise London North Eastern Railway.

Due to major works to improve Kings Cross station, trains will not be running.

Other train services and networks will be severely disrupted.

LNER apologise for any inconvenience caused.