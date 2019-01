Crash on Stevenage causes fire service to be called out

Herts police were called to Jackdaw Close in Stevenage following the crash. Archant

A man and a woman have been involved in a crash in Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 1.39pm today after a crash involving two cars on Jackdaw Close in Stevenage.

The fire service was also called as it was reported that smoke was coming from one of the cars.

It is believed the incident took place in the vicinity of Magpie Crescent.

Nobody was injured.